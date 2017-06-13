The big news: Donald Trump ‘looking forward’ to meeting Modi on June 26, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hundreds of anti-corruption protestors were arrested in Russia, and Hamid Ansari said the media must not be attacked.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the US on June 26: The US quit the Paris climate accord earlier this month, after which Trump had made several allegations against India.
- Around 1,400 arrested, opposition leader detained after anti-corruption protests in Russia: The country’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he was found guilty of calling for unlawful agitations.
- Vice-President Hamid Ansari says attack on media will jeopardise citizens’ rights: He praised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for promoting the media as a ‘watchdog’.
- ‘Absolutely wrong’, says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep Dikshit calling Army Chief ‘goon on the street’: The BJP had attacked the Congress on Dikshit’s comments, and called for his expulsion from the party, as well as an apology from Sonia Gandhi.
- Tata Motors invests Rs 1.61 billion in Uber rival Lyft Inc to collaborate on self-driving cars: Tata Group had invested at least Rs 645 crore in Uber, and they formed a financing partnership in India last year.
- Election Commission wants the power to act against those questioning its credibility, says report: Opposition parties including the AAP and Congress have claimed that voting machines were tampered in recent Assembly polls.
- Fuel dealers say they are not ready for daily pricing yet, want new system deferred: The All India Petroleum Dealers Association said they would stop buying fuel from June 16, though they claimed this was not a strike.
- India’s retail inflation rate drops to 2.18%, the lowest since 2012: In April, the inflation figure recorded was 2.99%.
- Truck transporting cows to Tamil Nadu attacked by alleged vigilantes in Rajasthan: Four persons were arrested and action was taken against seven policemen for reaching the area late.
- Myanmar says it has retrieved more than half the bodies from its military plane crash: The Army’s official statement said 83 bodies had been recovered during the search operation.