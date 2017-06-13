A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the US on June 26: The US quit the Paris climate accord earlier this month, after which Trump had made several allegations against India. Around 1,400 arrested, opposition leader detained after anti-corruption protests in Russia: The country’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny was sentenced to 30 days in jail after he was found guilty of calling for unlawful agitations. Vice-President Hamid Ansari says attack on media will jeopardise citizens’ rights: He praised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for promoting the media as a ‘watchdog’. ‘Absolutely wrong’, says Rahul Gandhi on Sandeep Dikshit calling Army Chief ‘goon on the street’: The BJP had attacked the Congress on Dikshit’s comments, and called for his expulsion from the party, as well as an apology from Sonia Gandhi. Tata Motors invests Rs 1.61 billion in Uber rival Lyft Inc to collaborate on self-driving cars: Tata Group had invested at least Rs 645 crore in Uber, and they formed a financing partnership in India last year. Election Commission wants the power to act against those questioning its credibility, says report: Opposition parties including the AAP and Congress have claimed that voting machines were tampered in recent Assembly polls. Fuel dealers say they are not ready for daily pricing yet, want new system deferred: The All India Petroleum Dealers Association said they would stop buying fuel from June 16, though they claimed this was not a strike. India’s retail inflation rate drops to 2.18%, the lowest since 2012: In April, the inflation figure recorded was 2.99%. Truck transporting cows to Tamil Nadu attacked by alleged vigilantes in Rajasthan: Four persons were arrested and action was taken against seven policemen for reaching the area late. Myanmar says it has retrieved more than half the bodies from its military plane crash: The Army’s official statement said 83 bodies had been recovered during the search operation.