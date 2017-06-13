Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s extradition case will be heard in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday. It was scheduled for May 13, but was deferred by a month. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service will argue in the court on behalf of India.

In May, a team of officials from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate had held talks with CPS lawyers and provided them with the necessary documents, Hindustan Times reported.

Mallya was granted bail by a Westminster magistrates’ court on April 18, only hours after he was arrested by the Scotland Yard. He was released on a conditional deposit of £6.5 lakh (around Rs 5.34 crores). Mallya was arrested on behalf of Indian authorities for his alleged involvement in fraud, a statement issued by the Scotland Yard had said.

Mallya, who owes 17 banks in India more than Rs 9,000 crore, has been in UK since March 2016 and had earlier said that he would not return to the country. He has been embroiled in a number of cases in India. The Ministry of External Affairs had submitted an extradition request for Mallya on February 9. Later that month, Indian and UK officials met to discuss deportation cases and pending requests to extradite people.

Mallya was in news last week after he was booed and heckled by Indian fans at the India versus South Africa Champions Trophy match at Oval sounds in London.