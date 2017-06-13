A Hizbul Mujahideen module was busted in Kashmir on Monday and four suspected militants, were arrested, reported The Times of India. The operation was carried out by the state police and the Indian Army.

The men were arrested from Handwara in north Kashmir and Awantipora town in the south. Investigators are believed to have confiscated “a huge cache of arms and ammunition” from the suspected militants.

“[The] Police and Army busted a module of Hizbul [Mujahideen] and arrested two terrorists from Handwara in north Kashmir and two over ground workers from south Kashmir Awantipora town,” a police spokesperson told PTI. “The duo was asked to stop but they started running away. The naka party immediately swung into action and caught hold of them.”

Those arrested in Handwara are believed to have told their interrogators that they had gone there to get arms and ammunition for their outfit in south Kashmir.

“The cyber surveillance unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police also tracked their social media network accounts and found some incriminating material,” the spokesperson said. “They were misusing web-chats to hatch and execute terrorist conspiracies. Preliminary investigation found that these terrorists were members of a module which would not only recruit youth by radicalising them over social media but also coordinated their training and arranged arms and ammunition.”

Meanwhile, suspected militants lobbed a grenade at soldiers in Tral area of Pulwama district. Two personnel were injured in the incident on Monday.