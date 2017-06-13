A First Information Report was filed against Congress leaders Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal on Tuesday for allegedly inciting violence among farmers during protests in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. Farmers there have been protesting for fair prices for their produce and loan waivers.

Khatik, an MLA, was caught on camera purportedly asking people to accompany her to set a police station on fire, according to The Indian Express. In the video, a police officers requests her to calm down. This has little effect on Khatik, who can he heard shouting,” Thane mein aag laga do [Burn down the police station].”

She had, however, denied the allegations. “I told police if they can’t ensure women safety then why are they sitting in police station, set it on fire,” she told ANI. “I didn’t instigate the workers. Would they have remained silent, had I asked them to do so?” The video emerged online three days after six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had demanded an apology form the party Vice President Rahul Gandhi for the statements made by his party leader. They had said the MLAs should be arrested.