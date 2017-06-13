Taking cues from the retail inflation and industrial output data that were released on Monday after market hours, the Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty traded higher during Tuesday’s morning session. At 12 pm, the Sensex was trading more than a 100 points up at 31,196.17, and Nifty was up by 25 points at 9,642.05. While the 30-share index opened at 31,091.10 points after closing at 31,095.70 in the previous session, Nifty50 opened at 9,615.55 after ending on Monday at 9,616.40.

The Centre on Monday had said that India’s annual consumer price inflation had reduced to 2.18% in May. The figure is the lowest recorded since India started releasing inflation numbers in 2012. However, the industrial production growth had slowed down to 3.1% in April owing to a poor performance by the manufacturing and mining sectors, the Centre had said.

Sun Pharma became the top gainer on the Sensex, trading more than 3% higher after the company said it had received the United States Food and Drug Administration’s approval for generic its Zetia tablets. Zetia, used to reduce high cholestrol levels, has a market worth $2.7 billion (more than Rs 17,000 crore) in the US, The Economic Times reported.

Lupin, GAIL and Axis Bank also performed well on the Sensex. UltraTech Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, GAIL and Adani Ports were the top performers on the Nifty index.

Wipro fell nearly 1% after its American depositary receipt rates stumbled over 47% in the US on Monday. Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Coal India also traded in the red in the morning session.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee on Tuesday opened at 64.43 against a dollar after closing at 64.44. “Retail inflation came below expectations,” HDFC Bank’s Bhaskar Panda told moneycontrol.com. “Rate cut hopes are now increasing. The 10-year benchmark yield is expected to trade within 6.50%-6.52% for today.”