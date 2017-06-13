The Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday morning arrested Patidar movement leader Hardik Patel and his supporters when they were on their way to violence-hit Mandsaur. “I am not a terrorist....I am an Indian citizen and can go to any place in India freely,” said Patel after his arrest, according to Hindustan Times.

Patel had gone to the district to visit the families of the farmers killed in police firing on June 6. Of the five deceased farmers, four were Patidars, reported Times Now. “Members of my family have been killed and I came to meet their families,” said Patel. Patel and his supporters were released outside the state’s border, reported CNN-News18.

Earlier, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and an Aam Aadmi Party delegation were denied entry to the district. Mandsaur is limping back to normalcy as authorities have the lifted curfew imposed there last week. However, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are still in place across the district. The section forbids the assembly of four or more people.