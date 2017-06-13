A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Hardik Patel arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur: The Patidar movement leader had gone to the district to visit the families of the farmers killed in police firing on June 6.
  2. Rajnath Singh welcomed to Mizoram with a beef festival, he says people can eat what they like: Thousands braced heavy rainfall to gather at Vanapa Hall where the banquet against the Centre’s laws was organised by the Zolife Group.
  3. Vijay Mallya’s extradition case will be heard in a London court today: Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service will argue on behalf of India.
  4. Panama cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China: The Panamanian government said it recognised there was only one China and considered the island nation to be a part of the mainland.
  5. Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty remains above 9,600-mark on the back of low inflation data: Sun Pharma became the highest gainer on both the bourses after the company said it had received USFDA approval for generic Zetia tablets.
  6. A businessman is flying 4,000 cows into Qatar to boost its milk supply as the blockade continues: Moutaz Al Khayyat will transport the animals on 60 Qatar Airways flights.
  7. China denies rumours of a rift, says Xi Jinping and Nawaz Sharif met ‘several times’ at SCO summit: Beijing’s statement comes days after it was reported that the the Chinese president had snubbed the Pakistan prime minister at the event.
  8. Sambhal panchayat fines man Rs 2 lakh for carrying out triple talaq: He was also asked to pay Rs 60,000 in ‘meher’ to his divorced wife.
  9. Hibzul Mujahideen module busted, four suspected militants arrested in Kashmir, say police: The investigators also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the men apprehended from Handwara and Awantipora.
  10. Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the US on June 26: The US quit the Paris climate accord earlier this month, after which Trump had made several allegations against India.