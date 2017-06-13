A look at the headlines right now:

Hardik Patel arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur: The Patidar movement leader had gone to the district to visit the families of the farmers killed in police firing on June 6. Rajnath Singh welcomed to Mizoram with a beef festival, he says people can eat what they like: Thousands braced heavy rainfall to gather at Vanapa Hall where the banquet against the Centre’s laws was organised by the Zolife Group. Vijay Mallya’s extradition case will be heard in a London court today: Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service will argue on behalf of India. Panama cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China: The Panamanian government said it recognised there was only one China and considered the island nation to be a part of the mainland. Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty remains above 9,600-mark on the back of low inflation data: Sun Pharma became the highest gainer on both the bourses after the company said it had received USFDA approval for generic Zetia tablets.

A businessman is flying 4,000 cows into Qatar to boost its milk supply as the blockade continues: Moutaz Al Khayyat will transport the animals on 60 Qatar Airways flights. China denies rumours of a rift, says Xi Jinping and Nawaz Sharif met ‘several times’ at SCO summit: Beijing’s statement comes days after it was reported that the the Chinese president had snubbed the Pakistan prime minister at the event. Sambhal panchayat fines man Rs 2 lakh for carrying out triple talaq: He was also asked to pay Rs 60,000 in ‘meher’ to his divorced wife. Hibzul Mujahideen module busted, four suspected militants arrested in Kashmir, say police: The investigators also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the men apprehended from Handwara and Awantipora. Narendra Modi will meet Donald Trump in the US on June 26: The US quit the Paris climate accord earlier this month, after which Trump had made several allegations against India.