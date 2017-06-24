The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 17 to August 12, reported PTI on Saturday. However, the first day is likely to be adjourned because of the deaths of two sitting legislators, Vinod Khanna and Pallavi Reddy.

Officials from the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, which met on Friday night and was chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, told PTI that they have recommended holding the Monsoon Session during these dates.

The government is likely to introduce a separate bankruptcy law to deal with insolvency in financial sector companies, including banks and non-banking financial companies, reported PTI.

A senior finance ministry official said the proposed Bill will cover all financial service providers that include banks, NBFCs and microfinance institutions. The law will help safeguard the interest of depositors, he added.

In the Budget session of Parliament, the Lok Sabha had passed 24 Bills, while the Rajya Sabha passed 14. The Narendra Modi government managed to get as many as 18 Bills – including the Goods and Service Tax Bills – passed in both Houses.