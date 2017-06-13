The decomposed body of television actress Kritika Chaudhary was found in her Mumbai apartment on Monday afternoon. A case of murder is suspected, PTI quoted an unidentified official as saying.

Chaudhary lived in Bhairavnath Apartments in Mumbai’s suburb Andheri. On Monday afternoon, her neighbours had informed the police of foul smell emanating from her apartment. Amboli police then reached the flat and broke open the door, which had been locked from the outside, PTI reported.

The police found Chaudhary’s decomposed body, which was sent for an autopsy. “The AC of the room was left on so that the smell could not come out soon,” India Today reported, quoting an unidentified official. “We believe she was murdered three to four days ago.” A case of accidental death was filed on Monday and the police an investigation is under way, The Indian Express quoted Mumbai Police Spokesperson Rashmi Karandikar as saying.

Chaudhary was seen in Balaji Telefilms’ TV series Parichay. She had also acted in a small role in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Rajjo.