A special court on Tuesday denied anticipatory bail to former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) party’s state president HD Kumaraswamy in the Janthakal mining case, reported The Indian Express.

In the case, Kumaraswamy is accused of misuse of office, corruption and illegal grants of permission to the Janthakal mining company during his tenure as chief minister from 2006 to 2007. He does not face immediate arrest as there is no warrant against him, reported oneindia.

The case is related to the renewal of Janthakal’s mining lease and granting of a work permit to lift an old iron ore dump, belonging to Janthakal Enterprises, in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district.

Kumaraswamy had been granted interim bail for a week in May. He had been asked by Y Vanamala Anandarao, presiding officer of the 53rd City Civil and Sessions Court, to cooperate with the investigation officer and directed not to leave the country without permission from the court. He was also asked to submit Rs 5 lakh as bond and provide two sureties.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had ordered a re-investigation into the Janthakal mining company case. Kumaraswamy had appeared before the Special Investigation Team of the Lokayukta for questioning in connection with the case on May 18.

The Lokayukta SIT had summoned Kumaraswamy following the arrest of senior IAS officer Gangaram Baderiya, formerly the Commissioner of Mines. Baderiya had accused Kumaraswamy and his office of pressurising him to clear files that favoured the Janthakal mining company and asking him to renew their licence for 40 years.