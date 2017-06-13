The business wrap: RBI will introduce new Rs 500 notes, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The Sensex ended flat as Nifty closed in the red, and Tata Motors said it will invest in Lyft Inc to work on self-driving cars.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- RBI to introduce new series of its Rs 500 note: The design will be similar to that of the Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi New Series.
- Sensex sheds gains to end flat, Nifty closes in red at 9,606: Taking cues from the retail inflation and industrial output data that were released on Monday, the Sensex had traded higher by 165 points during the day
- Tata Motors invests Rs 1.61 billion in Uber rival Lyft Inc to collaborate on self-driving cars: Tata Group had invested at least Rs 645 crore in Uber, and they formed a financing partnership in India last year.
- ‘Activist shareholders’ could adversely affect the company’s value: Infosys says in US SEC filing: The company said media coverage and public scrutiny of its business practices could affect its ability to executive its strategy.
- Revised allowances for government employees likely to be decided tomorrow: The Union cabinet could not take up the matter in its last meet on June 7.
- Virat Kohli renews sponsorship deal with MRF – this time reportedly worth more than Rs 100 crore: The India captain is the only athlete in the country to ink deals in the 10-figure club.
- A businessman is flying 4,000 cows into Qatar to boost its milk supply as the blockade continues: Moutaz Al Khayyat will transport the animals on 60 Qatar Airways flights.