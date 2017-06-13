A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

RBI to introduce new series of its Rs 500 note: The design will be similar to that of the Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi New Series. Sensex sheds gains to end flat, Nifty closes in red at 9,606: Taking cues from the retail inflation and industrial output data that were released on Monday, the Sensex had traded higher by 165 points during the day Tata Motors invests Rs 1.61 billion in Uber rival Lyft Inc to collaborate on self-driving cars: Tata Group had invested at least Rs 645 crore in Uber, and they formed a financing partnership in India last year. ‘Activist shareholders’ could adversely affect the company’s value: Infosys says in US SEC filing: The company said media coverage and public scrutiny of its business practices could affect its ability to executive its strategy. Revised allowances for government employees likely to be decided tomorrow: The Union cabinet could not take up the matter in its last meet on June 7. Virat Kohli renews sponsorship deal with MRF – this time reportedly worth more than Rs 100 crore: The India captain is the only athlete in the country to ink deals in the 10-figure club. A businessman is flying 4,000 cows into Qatar to boost its milk supply as the blockade continues: Moutaz Al Khayyat will transport the animals on 60 Qatar Airways flights.