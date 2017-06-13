Finnish smartphone manufacturer HMD Global made a comeback for brand Nokia in the Indian market with its Android-based models Nokia 3, 5 and 6 on Tuesday. The products were unveiled at the Mobile World Conference in February.

The company had confirmed “Nokia brand’s return to smartphones” in a presentation at its Capital Markets Day event on November 15, 2016, in Barcelona, Spain.

The handsets will be manufactured by HMD Global – a new entity formed in May 2016 solely to revive the Nokia name in the smartphone industry. The company has launched the Nokia 3, 5 and 6 at Rs 9,499, Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999 respectively, Mint reported. While Nokia 3 and 5 will be only available through offline stores while the high-end Nokia 6 will be exclusively sold on Amazon India. Registrations for the Nokia 6 will open on July 14.

Brand recall is a factor the company is banking on to give it an edge over its competitors, Mint reported.

On May 18, the company had relaunched its a revamped version of the iconic Nokia 3310 across India for Rs 3,310.

HMD Global will manufacture Nokia-branded Android mobile phones and tablets for 10 years. While the Helsinki-based company will develop, market and sell the devices and their accessories, Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn will handle the research and development segment of the process.

In 2014, Microsoft had taken over Nokia, but it failed to boost its dwindling smartphone business. In May 2016, Foxconn offloaded its feature phone business.