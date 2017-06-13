The Madras High Court on Tuesday strongly disapproved of the way the Archaeological Society of India was carrying out excavation work at Keezhadi in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, said a report in The Hindu.

A Madurai bench of the court directed a public interest litigation petitioner on the issue to file another petition by June 23 with a plea to bring back Superintending Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna, who had been transferred by the ASI. The excavations done so far have pointed to the possibility of an ancient civilisation on the banks of the Vaigai river.

Justice Selvam of the Madurai bench observed that, “There seems to be an oblique motive behind the officer’s transfer. You spoil the excavation works by doing such things.” However, counsel for the ASI, S Shanmugaselvam, said that Amarnath was transferred along with many other officers.

Petitioner Kanimozhi Mathi had also approached the High Court last year with a plea to restrain the ASI from taking artefacts excavated so far outside Tamil Nadu. But another Division Bench had approved the shifting of the artefacts to Bengaluru, as “Report Writing” facilities were available only there.

On Tuesday, the ASI counsel, in response to a High Court query about establishing a site museum at Keezhadi said that the artefacts could be returned to the Tamil Nadu government only after the report writing was finished.

The Union Ministry of Culture had earlier this year announced that the third phase of excavation would begin in May and go on for three years. The approval was originally to be given by last October. The delay had kicked up a storm in Tamil Nadu, leading to condemnation of the Central government by political parties, film personalities and writers in Tamil Nadu.