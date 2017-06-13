At least eight people died and six others have been reported missing after flash floods struck Mizoram’s Lunglei district in Tlabung, PTI reported on Tuesday. National Highway 54, which connects Mizoram with Assam, has been heavily damaged in several places in Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip and Champhai districts, officials said.

Around 350 houses have been submerged in the flood waters from Khawthlangtuipui river, State Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister Zodintluanga said. Continuous downpour and landslides have cut off the capital of Aizawl and severed power supply and phone connections in the city.

The victims are from south Marpara and Phairuangkai villages, the minister said. Seventy-four buildings were also submerged in Tlabung town, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, at least 35 people were killed in landslides triggered by heavy rain in neighbouring Bangladesh on Tuesday. Cyclone Mora had hit the country on June 1.