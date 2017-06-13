Delhi Metro’s Blue Line was temporarily suspended on Tuesday evening when an overhead electrical wire snapped at 4.55 pm between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations, reported Hindustan Times. The wire, which snapped because of a bird hit, left thousands of commuters stranded during peak hours.

An official of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, “An eagle hit the wire. It led to a short circuit of insulator resulting into parting of sagging of catenary wire. The snag was reported on the down line where the metro was heading towards Noida/Vaishali”. After nearly three hours, the DMRC managed to repair the wire, and normal services resumed at 7.43 pm.

Stations like Rajiv Chowk, which is an interchange station, and Mandi House were extremely crowded. Some commuters began leaving to find other modes of transport. However, entry and exit points to the stations were not shut, thus increasing the rush of commuters.

Commuters can contact Delhi Metro at 155370 for information.