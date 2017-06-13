The big news: London court extends Vijay Mallya’s bail, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia was arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur, and DMK demanded a CBI probe in AIADMK bribery case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Vijay Mallya’s bail extended till December 4, he claims he has evidence to prove his innocence: The next hearing in his extradition case has been scheduled for July 6.
- After Hardik Patel, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur: Two farmers have committed suicide in the past 24 hours.
- DMK moves court, wants CBI investigation into allegations that AIADMK MLAs were bribed: Some AIADMK legislators had alleged that they were offered huge sums of money to support VK Sasikala ahead of a trust vote in the
- Eight dead in flash floods, six others reported missing in Mizoram’s Lunglei district: Officials said National Highway 54, which connects the state with Assam, has been cut off at several sites.
- RBI to introduce new series of its Rs 500 note: The design will be similar to that of the Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi New Series.
- Nokia makes comeback in Indian market with Android-based Nokia 3, 5 and 6: The products were unveiled at the Mobile World Conference in February.
- Iraqi woman and child dead, hundreds down with food poisoning after Iftar meal at refugee camp: Iraqi lawmaker Raad al-Dahlaki has accused a Qatar-based charity of providing the food, a claim backed by Saudi Arabia state
- NHRC pulls up police in Manesar gangrape case, seeks details on steps taken to ensure safety of women: It asked if a joint action programme by law enforcing agencies of the NCR region could be planned and executed to deal with crimes against women.
- Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million euros tax fraud: He had knowingly used a ‘business structure’ created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights.
- At least 35 killed in Bangladesh landslides: The local police said there could be more casualties.