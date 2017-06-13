A look at the headlines right now:

Vijay Mallya’s bail extended till December 4, he claims he has evidence to prove his innocence: The next hearing in his extradition case has been scheduled for July 6. After Hardik Patel, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur: Two farmers have committed suicide in the past 24 hours. DMK moves court, wants CBI investigation into allegations that AIADMK MLAs were bribed: Some AIADMK legislators had alleged that they were offered huge sums of money to support VK Sasikala ahead of a trust vote in the Eight dead in flash floods, six others reported missing in Mizoram’s Lunglei district: Officials said National Highway 54, which connects the state with Assam, has been cut off at several sites. RBI to introduce new series of its Rs 500 note: The design will be similar to that of the Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi New Series. Nokia makes comeback in Indian market with Android-based Nokia 3, 5 and 6: The products were unveiled at the Mobile World Conference in February. Iraqi woman and child dead, hundreds down with food poisoning after Iftar meal at refugee camp: Iraqi lawmaker Raad al-Dahlaki has accused a Qatar-based charity of providing the food, a claim backed by Saudi Arabia state NHRC pulls up police in Manesar gangrape case, seeks details on steps taken to ensure safety of women: It asked if a joint action programme by law enforcing agencies of the NCR region could be planned and executed to deal with crimes against women. Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo accused of 14.7 million euros tax fraud: He had knowingly used a ‘business structure’ created in 2010 to hide his income in Spain from his image rights. At least 35 killed in Bangladesh landslides: The local police said there could be more casualties.