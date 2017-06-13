Nine personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured on Tuesday when militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI. A CRPF spokesperson said that the attack took place at about 6 pm on the camp of F 180 Batallion in Laryar area of Tral, reported Hindustan Times. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The grenade exploded inside the camp, causing injuries to nine jawans. Three of the nine injured are in serious condition.

The injured were taken to a hospital and the area around the camp was cordoned off to nab the militants. “Search operations are on. First priority is to evacuate the injured,” the spokesperson said.

This was the second grenade attack in Tral in two days and the third such incident in Kashmir since Sunday. Two CRPF men were injured in a grenade attack on their camp in Tral on Monday. A sub-inspector of CRPF and three policemen were injured in an attack on a security picket at Saraf Kadal in Srinagar on Sunday.

Tral is the hometown of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who was killed by Indian security forces on July 8 last year.