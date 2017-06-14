The big news: Many injured in multiple attacks on Kashmir security forces, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The RBI identified 12 accounts that will undergo bankruptcy proceedings for NPAs, and US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied links to Russia.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Multiple attacks targeting security forces reported across the Valley: Militants hurled grenades at a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Tral, leaving nine jawans injured.
- RBI pushes for bankruptcy proceedings against 12 accounts that make up 25% of India’s bad loans: The central bank did not reveal the names of the holders.
- US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies links to Russia in Senate testimony: He was widely criticised for leaving many key questions unanswered.
- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on indefinite leave, Eric Holder committee wants company culture revamped: Meanwhile, one of Uber’s board members resigned after making a sexist joke during a company-wide meeting aimed at addressing its sexist work culture.
- Centre deploys 600 additional paramilitary personnel, seeks report from state on Darjeeling violence: The home ministry said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to offer all assistance to the state government.
- Vijay Mallya’s bail extended till December 4, he claims he has evidence to prove his innocence: The next hearing in his extradition case has been scheduled for July 6.
- After Hardik Patel, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur: Two farmers have committed suicide in the past 24 hours.
- DMK moves court, wants CBI investigation into allegations that AIADMK MLAs were bribed: Some AIADMK legislators had alleged that they were offered huge sums of money to support VK Sasikala ahead of a trust vote in the Assembly.
- Eight dead in flash floods, six others reported missing in Mizoram’s Lunglei district: Officials said National Highway 54, which connects the state with Assam, has been cut off at several sites.
- RBI to introduce new series of its Rs 500 note: The design will be similar to that of the Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi New Series.