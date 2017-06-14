A look at the headlines right now:

Multiple attacks targeting security forces reported across the Valley: Militants hurled grenades at a CRPF camp in Kashmir’s Tral, leaving nine jawans injured. RBI pushes for bankruptcy proceedings against 12 accounts that make up 25% of India’s bad loans: The central bank did not reveal the names of the holders. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies links to Russia in Senate testimony: He was widely criticised for leaving many key questions unanswered. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on indefinite leave, Eric Holder committee wants company culture revamped: Meanwhile, one of Uber’s board members resigned after making a sexist joke during a company-wide meeting aimed at addressing its sexist work culture. Centre deploys 600 additional paramilitary personnel, seeks report from state on Darjeeling violence: The home ministry said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to offer all assistance to the state government. Vijay Mallya’s bail extended till December 4, he claims he has evidence to prove his innocence: The next hearing in his extradition case has been scheduled for July 6. After Hardik Patel, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested while trying to enter Mandsaur: Two farmers have committed suicide in the past 24 hours. DMK moves court, wants CBI investigation into allegations that AIADMK MLAs were bribed: Some AIADMK legislators had alleged that they were offered huge sums of money to support VK Sasikala ahead of a trust vote in the Assembly. Eight dead in flash floods, six others reported missing in Mizoram’s Lunglei district: Officials said National Highway 54, which connects the state with Assam, has been cut off at several sites. RBI to introduce new series of its Rs 500 note: The design will be similar to that of the Rs 500 notes in the Mahatma Gandhi New Series.