A major fire broke out in a London high-rise apartment building early Wednesday, leaving several people injured and many feared trapped inside. The building, located on on Latimer Road, west London, has 27 storeys and 120 homes. The fire was reported shortly after 1.15 am local time. There is no official count of the number of casualties.

Around 200 firefighters, 40 fire engines and multiple teams of the Metropolitan Police are at the spot and trying to evacuate residents from the tower as well as those from buildings nearby. Several people have sustained injuries, the police said, and are being treated.

The whole building is ablaze, and there are fears that it might collapse. Falling, flaming debris is making firefighting especially difficult. Eyewitnesses claimed many had been signalling from inside the building, indicating that they could not get out.

The London Fire Brigade released a statement on Facebook:

North Kensington - tower block fire Forty fire engines and over 200 firefighters and officers have been called to a tower block fire on the Lancaster West estate in north Kensington this morning. The Brigade has received multiple calls. The fire is from the second floor to the top floor of the 27 floor building. Assistant Commissioner Dan Daly said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus are working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to tackle this fire. This is a large and very serious incident and we have deployed numerous resources and specialist appliances.“ The Brigade was called at 0054 and is still at the scene. Fire crews from North Kensington, Kensington, Hammersmith and Paddington and from surrounding fire stations are in attendance. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

Soon after, the fire brigade tweeted:

#NorthKensington tower block fire declared major incident, crews working hard at scene ©@Natalie_Oxford For updates:https://t.co/Gy6gUYc4ML pic.twitter.com/079acRjt7W — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 14, 2017

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted:

Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the scene - follow @LondonFire for updates. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 14, 2017

Our latest statement on the #NorthKensington tower block fire. We have sent over 20 ambulance crews to the scene. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/j9JD8t6I3t — London Ambulance (@Ldn_Ambulance) June 14, 2017