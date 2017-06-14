A look at the headlines right now:

‘A number of fatalities’, says London fire commissioner after massive blaze engulfs building: Around 200 firefighters were at the spot and were trying to evacuate residents from the tower. Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline. At least 12 feared dead as rain wreaks havoc across North East: Continuous downpour and landslides have cut off Aizawl and severed power supply and phone connections in the capital city. Opposition parties to meet today to pick their presidential candidate: Senior political leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Ghulam Nabi Azad will decide on their strategy for the polls. India has the second highest number of obese children in the world – 14.4 million of them, reveals study: Globally, more than two billion children and adults suffer from health problems related to excess weight. RBI pushes for bankruptcy proceedings against 12 accounts that make up 25% of India’s bad loans: The central bank did not reveal the names of the holders. Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets with farmers’ families in Mandsaur: Section 144, which prohibits more than four people from gathering in a place, was revoked ahead of his visit to the trouble-hit region. Congress leader sacked for referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’ in a WhatsApp message: District president Vinay Pradhan had written a post lauding the party vice president of recently attempting to approach the violence-hit Mandsaur. Rajasthan court sentences RTI activist Nikhil Dey, four others to jail in 19-year-old case: The Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan called it a ‘miscarriage of justice’ and said they were ‘disappointed’ with the verdict. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies links to Russia in Senate testimony: He was widely criticised for leaving many key questions unanswered.