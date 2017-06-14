The big news: Many killed in monstrous London tower fire, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre said wholesale inflation has dropped from 3.8% to 2.1% in May, and heavy rain killed at least 12 in the North East.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘A number of fatalities’, says London fire commissioner after massive blaze engulfs building: Around 200 firefighters were at the spot and were trying to evacuate residents from the tower.
- Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline.
- At least 12 feared dead as rain wreaks havoc across North East: Continuous downpour and landslides have cut off Aizawl and severed power supply and phone connections in the capital city.
- Opposition parties to meet today to pick their presidential candidate: Senior political leaders including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Ghulam Nabi Azad will decide on their strategy for the polls.
- India has the second highest number of obese children in the world – 14.4 million of them, reveals study: Globally, more than two billion children and adults suffer from health problems related to excess weight.
- RBI pushes for bankruptcy proceedings against 12 accounts that make up 25% of India’s bad loans: The central bank did not reveal the names of the holders.
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets with farmers’ families in Mandsaur: Section 144, which prohibits more than four people from gathering in a place, was revoked ahead of his visit to the trouble-hit region.
- Congress leader sacked for referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’ in a WhatsApp message: District president Vinay Pradhan had written a post lauding the party vice president of recently attempting to approach the violence-hit Mandsaur.
- Rajasthan court sentences RTI activist Nikhil Dey, four others to jail in 19-year-old case: The Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan called it a ‘miscarriage of justice’ and said they were ‘disappointed’ with the verdict.
- US Attorney General Jeff Sessions denies links to Russia in Senate testimony: He was widely criticised for leaving many key questions unanswered.