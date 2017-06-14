Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam lawmakers, including Opposition leader MK Stalin, were detained on Wednesday for staging protests outside the Tamil Nadu Assembly, reported PTI. The detention came after DMK legislators were evicted from the House following protests against the alleged cash-for-vote scam.

The chaos started after DMK MLAs demanded a debate on the alleged horse-trading of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLAs before the February 18 trust vote. However, Speaker P Dhanapal said the matter issue was sub-judice. He then ordered eviction when the Opposition members continue to raise slogans and held up placards that read “MLAsForSale”.

During the protest, Stalin pointed to a sting operation carried by a news channel in which AIADMK MLA Saravanan was heard saying that he was offered between Rs 2 crore and Rs 6 crore for his support to Chief Minister E Palaniswami. After Stalin was asked to leave the Assembly, the other DMK legislators also staged a walkout, reported The Times of India. “This is the murder of democracy,” Stalin told ANI after being evicted.

In February, after O Panneerselvam had rebelled against VK Sasikala and quit as chief minister and the latter was convicted in a disproportionate assets case, high drama had prevailed in the state. A trust vote had been held for MLAs to choose between the AIADMK factions, and Sasikala’s nominee Palaniswami had won. The DMK had been evicted from the House during the vote, which ensured a easy win for Palaniswami. The state has witnessed much in-fighting after AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa died in December.