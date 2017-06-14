The process of filing nominations for the July 17 presidential poll began on Wednesday after the Election Commission issued a notice in this regard, the The Indian Express reported. The nomination process will continue till June 28. President Pranab Mukherjee’s term ends on July 24.

Leaders from various Opposition parties are scheduled to meet at 4 pm on Wednesday at Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s office in New Delhi to decide on their presidential candidate and also discuss their strategy ahead of the election. The 10-member group of representatives from the Opposition parties will meet on Wednesday for the first time since it was constituted.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah had constituted a three-member committee to hold talks with political parties within the National Democratic Alliance in order to finalise a common candidate for the upcoming Presidential election. Shah had cancelled his visit to Arunachal Pradesh as BJP party members wanted him to stay in the Capital for internal discussions to finalise a candidate. The committee comprises Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation Venkaiah Naidu and Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley.

Laws were amended a few years ago to ensure that only candidates with enough support can file nominations for the election. Thus, only a candidate supported by 50 electors and seconded by another 50 can file their nomination. The electors include members of the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha and those of state legislative assemblies. The results will be announced on July 20 in case both the National Democratic Alliance and the opposition field their candidates in the elections.