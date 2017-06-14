A cake weighing 7 kg and 100 grams and a “raj tilak” ceremony were part of the Hindu Sena’s grand celebrations on United States President Donald Trump’s 71st birthday, reported The Indian Express. The fringe group believe Trump is the “saviour of humanity”.

A photo exhibition of the US president depicting his journey during the last five years was put on display. “Trump is my hero, we will celebrate his birthday with much fanfare and pray for his long life,” president of Hindu Sena, Vishnu Gupta told The Indian Express. Gupta also said he had high hopes from the upcoming meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I am sure both the nations will benefit from the meeting,” he told the English daily.

The group had made it to the news last year for holding a similar event to honour Trump’s birthday. Gupta had then referred to Trump as the “messiah against Islamic terror”. Last year in May, the Hindu Sena had organised a havan to pray for Trump’s success in the presidential election. In November 2016, the group had also celebrated his victory in the US election.

Meanwhile, a direct-action group called Rise and Resist in Manhattan has organised a “#SadBirthday” party on Wednesday, reported Newsweek. Hundreds of protestors are expected to gather outside Trump Tower in New York and gift Trump plane tickets to Russia. Protests around Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and at Trump National Golf Club in New York are also planned, the report added.