The Central Reserve Police Force Inspector General, who had last month alleged that the Army and police carried out a fake encounter in Assam, has been transferred out of the North East, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Rajnish Rai has been asked to join the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism School of the CRPF at Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Rai, who was earlier posted in Shillong, confirmed he had received his transfer order on June 12 to The Indian Express, but refused to divulge any more details. The same day, IPS officer Prakash D – who was appointed to the post of inspector general (communication and IT) and was supposed to visit Guwahati for a familiarisation programme – was given the additional charge of Rai’s post. Prakash D had joined the force on June 12. Both orders – Prakash’s arrival in Guwahati and Rai’s transfer – were issued on the same day.

Rai’s transfer comes at a time when the Home Ministry has decided to investigate his allegations. In May, Rai had claimed that two Bodo militants who were reported to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s Chirang district on March 30 had in fact been picked up earlier and shot in cold blood. The men killed were identified as Lucas Narzary alias N Langfa, and David Islary alias Dayud.

In a 13-page report to the CRPF headquarters in Delhi, Rai had alleged that the Army and police staged the encounter in which the two men were killed. He had claimed that the men were picked up from a house in D-Kalling village and killed in Simlaguri village.

According to the official version, the police had faced heavy fire from a group of four to five persons on March 30. They claimed they had managed to kill two suspected militants and recovered weapons and ammunition from the bodies.