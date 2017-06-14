A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

RBI pushes for bankruptcy proceedings against 12 accounts that make up 25% of India’s bad loans: The central bank did not reveal the names of the holders. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick on indefinite leave, Eric Holder committee wants company culture revamped: Meanwhile, one of Uber’s board members resigned after making a sexist joke during a company-wide meeting aimed at addressing its sexist work culture. Air India running in profit, says Jayant Sinha as Centre considers privatising the national carrier: Reports say the airline currently has debts of more than Rs 50,000 crore. Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline. Anil Ambani, Reliance Communications chairman, will not be paid for the current fiscal year: The company management team on-board has decided to defer their personal remuneration by 21 days. Vijay Mallya rejects charges of fund diversion, says didn’t divert any borrowed money to IPL: Mallya, who owes as much as Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of Indian banks, fled to Britain in March last year. Fake currency detection in banks swells to maximum in 8 years: However, the amount of fake currency detected has not been specified.