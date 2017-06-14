United States Republican Party politician and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot during baseball practice in Virginia, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Police said that a gunman opened fire on Scalise and his aides on Wednesday morning, in Del Ray, Alexandria at around 7.30 am. Around 50 shots were fired by the gunman.

APD Chief Michael Brown updated media. 5 transported to local hospitals, including suspect. We will not ID victims or suspect right now. pic.twitter.com/pPYlqEjACM — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

Both @POTUS & @VP are aware of the developing situation in Virginia. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected. — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) June 14, 2017

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017



The police added on Twitter that the suspect was in custody, and asked people to stay away from the area to let emergency vehicles pass through. They said that the victims were being taken to hospitals.

US House of Representatives member Mo Brooks told CNN that Scalise was on deck at a practice for the congressional baseball team when the shooting occurred. Scalise was shot in the hip, and two Capitol Hill police agents were also shot, he said.

Brooks said there were a number of congressmen and congressional staffers lying on the ground, and at least one of them was wounded. Brooks added that he used his belt as a tourniquet to help one of the victims.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted to say US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been briefed about the attack.

Trump said, “Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him.”