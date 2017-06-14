An All India Institute of Medical Sciences panel on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of a leak in the MBBS online entrance examination, PTI reported.

The panel said some candidates may have cheated with help from officials at an exam centre in Uttar Pradesh. The panel has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to look into the matter.

Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai took a jibe at the panel’s announcement which countered his claims about the leak. “It seems like I will have to investigate the case in addition to alerting officials about the irregularities. If needed, I will file a public charge sheet,” Rai posted on Twitter.

An unidentified AIIMS official told the news agency that there will not be any delay in the declaration of the MBBS entrance exam results which are scheduled to be out tonight. The official said AIIMS had traced and identified the accused candidates, PTI reported.

On May 31, Rai had alleged that the AIIMS entrance test was leaked. Rai has claimed that the paper was leaked while the exam was being conducted on May 28. The test was conducted across the nation on May 28. As many as 2.8 lakh students took the exam.