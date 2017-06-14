Three people have died so far in Guwahati and over 13,000 affected in four districts across Assam in floods over the last couple of days, reported The Indian Express on Wednesday. The four districts are Kamrup Metro, Darrang, Lakhimpur and Hailakhandi, reported All India Radio News.

While the official death toll is three, unofficial sources have put it at five. In Guwahati, two people, including a student, were electrocuted as heavy rains on Tuesday caused massive inundation in the city. The body of another person was recovered from the Bahini river on Wednesday. Unofficial reports said that a woman died because the ambulance could not reach her due to floods, while a body was fished out of Silsako Beel.

Around 13,000 people affected by floods, landslides in Amrup Metro, Darrang, Lakhimpur and Hailakandi districts. Picture: Twitter/All India Radio News

The areas worst affected by floods in the city are Anil Nagar, Lachit Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Tarun Nagar, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramora, RG Barua Road, Jorabat, Panjabari, Lamb Road and Chatribari. Several of these though the rain abated. The district administration has declared Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons, and a magisterial enquiry has been ordered.

A rickshaw puller transports customers through floodwaters in Guwahati. Picture: AFP

Meanwhile, of the 13,000 people affected in four districts, 10,000 are in Lakhimpur district. Relief camps have been opened to house those affected.

The authorities have issued a flood warning in Lakhimpur and Sonitpur districts. The water levels of the Singra and the Simen, the two tributaries of the Brahmaputra in upper Assam, are rising alarmingly.

A rickshaw puller transports customers through an inundated street in Guwahati. Picture: PTI

Children play with a makeshift raft made of banana tree branches in Guwahati. Picture: PTI

Other states and Bangladesh

Incessant rain continues to lash the North East, with about a dozen people feared killed since Tuesday. Officials estimated that 10 people died after a three-storey building collapsed after a landslide in the Lunglei district of Mizoram, and two others were killed by electrocution in Guwahati. Manipur and Meghalaya too have witnessed floods and landslides.

Heavy rains have triggered a series of landslides and floods in India and Bangladesh killing at least 156 people over two days, reported Reuters. The latest casualties come after Cyclone Mora killed at least seven people and damaged tens of thousands of homes two weeks ago.