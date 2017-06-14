A look at the headlines right now:

Twelve dead, more than 70 injured in blaze at London high-rise apartment complex: The Metropolitan Police said the figure is expected to go up. The 24-storey building holds 120 homes. Pakistan on course for easy win against England in Champions Trophy semifinal: England were bowled out for 211. BJP leaders will meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on Friday about Presidential election: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said no Opposition candidate was finalised during Wednesday’s meeting. MK Stalin, DMK legislators detained after protesting against alleged cash-for-vote scam: Earlier, the lawmakers were evicted from the House following similar protests. Congress leader sacked for referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’ in a WhatsApp message: District president Vinay Pradhan had written a post lauding the party vice president of recently attempting to approach the violence-hit Mandsaur. Are you with us or with Qatar, Saudi Arabia asks Pakistan: In response, Pakistan refused to take sides in the conflict, but offered to use its influence over Qatar to defuse the situation. Air India running in profit, says Jayant Sinha as Centre considers privatising the national carrier: Reports say the airline currently has debts of more than Rs 50,000 crore. AIIMS panel says MBBS entrance test was not leaked: The committee said a few candidates may have cheated in connivance with officials at a particular centre. ED files first chargesheet against Vijay Mallya in IDBI-KFA loan default case: The chargesheet has been filed at a Mumbai court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline.