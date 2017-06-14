The big news: London building fire toll rises to 12, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Pakistan bowled England out for just 211, and Opposition parties did not finalise a presidential candidate during their first joint meeting.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Twelve dead, more than 70 injured in blaze at London high-rise apartment complex: The Metropolitan Police said the figure is expected to go up. The 24-storey building holds 120 homes.
- Pakistan on course for easy win against England in Champions Trophy semifinal: England were bowled out for 211.
- BJP leaders will meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on Friday about Presidential election: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said no Opposition candidate was finalised during Wednesday’s meeting.
- MK Stalin, DMK legislators detained after protesting against alleged cash-for-vote scam: Earlier, the lawmakers were evicted from the House following similar protests.
- Congress leader sacked for referring to Rahul Gandhi as ‘Pappu’ in a WhatsApp message: District president Vinay Pradhan had written a post lauding the party vice president of recently attempting to approach the violence-hit Mandsaur.
- Are you with us or with Qatar, Saudi Arabia asks Pakistan: In response, Pakistan refused to take sides in the conflict, but offered to use its influence over Qatar to defuse the situation.
- Air India running in profit, says Jayant Sinha as Centre considers privatising the national carrier: Reports say the airline currently has debts of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
- AIIMS panel says MBBS entrance test was not leaked: The committee said a few candidates may have cheated in connivance with officials at a particular centre.
- ED files first chargesheet against Vijay Mallya in IDBI-KFA loan default case: The chargesheet has been filed at a Mumbai court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline.