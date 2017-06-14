The Indian Army on Wednesday said that Pakistan violated ceasefire twice, by shelling mortars and firing from small arms on forward posts and civilians areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

The firing began at 9.30 am, Defence Spokesperson Manish Mehta said. The ceasefire violations led to retaliation from the Indian side, which is still on. The spokesperson also claimed that Pakistan carried out indiscriminate firing from 5 am to 5.45 am in Bhimbher Gali sector along the LoC earlier on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Indian Army had said that Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, beginning at 6.20 am. There have been nine incidents of cross-border firing in the last four days.