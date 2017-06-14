Several people have been injured in a reported shooting incident at a United Postal Service facility in San Francisco, United States, CNN reported on Wednesday. San Francisco police department, on Twitter, said its personnel were responding to a shooting at a building near the Bayshore Freeway. The police have asked residents to remain indoors until they announced that it is safe.

Citizens have been advised to avoid heading towards the site of the reported shooting while they conduct a search operation.

More details are awaited.