A Haryana court on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against yoga guru Ramdev for a controversial statement made last year, reported The Indian Express. He had said that he could “behead lakhs of people refusing to chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’” if he was not “bound by the law”.

The statement was made at a public gathering in Rohtak on April 3, 2016. Former Haryana home minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra is one of the complainants in the case.

The arrest warrant was issued after the Patanjali founder did not appear before the court despite summons. The order was passed by the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Rohtak Harish Goyal, who had issued a bailable arrest warrant against Ramdev on May 12 for “intentional insult with intent to provoke the breach of peace”, reported PTI.