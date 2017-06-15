The big news: London building fire toll at 12 and rising, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The ED filed a chargesheet against Vijay Mallya in a loan default case, and Leo Varadkar took charge as Ireland’s prime minister.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Twelve dead, more than 70 injured in blaze at London high-rise apartment complex: The Metropolitan Police said the figure is expected to go up. The 24-storey building holds 120 homes.
- ED files first chargesheet against Vijay Mallya in IDBI-KFA loan default case: The chargesheet has been filed at a Mumbai court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
- Leo Varadkar officially takes charge as Ireland’s prime minister: The first few things on his agenda will be the complex Brexit negotiation and tackling the country’s strict anti-abortion laws.
- Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise in critical condition after being shot in Virginia: The FBI took over the investigation from the Alexandria Police.
- American playwright and author AR Gurney dead at 86: He explored the conventions and anxieties of the upper-class white Anglo-Saxon protestant society, of which he was a member.
- Pakistan win against England in Champions Trophy semifinal: England were bowled out for 211.
- BJP leaders will meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on Friday about Presidential election: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said no Opposition candidate was finalised during Wednesday’s meeting.
- MK Stalin, DMK legislators detained after protesting against alleged cash-for-vote scam: Earlier, the lawmakers were evicted from the House following similar protests.
- Air India running in profit, says Jayant Sinha as Centre considers privatising the national carrier: Reports say the airline currently has debts of more than Rs 50,000 crore.
- Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline.