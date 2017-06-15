A look at the headlines right now:

Twelve dead, more than 70 injured in blaze at London high-rise apartment complex: The Metropolitan Police said the figure is expected to go up. The 24-storey building holds 120 homes. ED files first chargesheet against Vijay Mallya in IDBI-KFA loan default case: The chargesheet has been filed at a Mumbai court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Leo Varadkar officially takes charge as Ireland’s prime minister: The first few things on his agenda will be the complex Brexit negotiation and tackling the country’s strict anti-abortion laws. Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise in critical condition after being shot in Virginia: The FBI took over the investigation from the Alexandria Police. American playwright and author AR Gurney dead at 86: He explored the conventions and anxieties of the upper-class white Anglo-Saxon protestant society, of which he was a member. Pakistan win against England in Champions Trophy semifinal: England were bowled out for 211. BJP leaders will meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on Friday about Presidential election: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said no Opposition candidate was finalised during Wednesday’s meeting. MK Stalin, DMK legislators detained after protesting against alleged cash-for-vote scam: Earlier, the lawmakers were evicted from the House following similar protests. Air India running in profit, says Jayant Sinha as Centre considers privatising the national carrier: Reports say the airline currently has debts of more than Rs 50,000 crore. Wholesale inflation drops from 3.8% to 2.1% in May: A fall in food, fuel and power prices contributed to the decline.