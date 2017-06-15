A hostage situation is believed to be under way in a restaurant in the Somalian Capital of Mogadishu. At least 20 civilians are being held inside Pizza House by al-Shabaab militants, who first set off a car bomb at the entrance of Post Hotel next to the restaurant on Wednesday. At least nine people were killed in the blast.

“The fighters are still inside Pizza House and they hold inside over 20 people,” Ibrahim Hussein, a police major, told Reuters. “We do not know how many of those are dead or alive. A suspected car bomb is also parked in front of Pizza House. This and snipers have made it difficult for the security forces to head inside.” The whole district has been cordoned off by the security forces, reported BBC.

The militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. “A mujahid [fighter] with his suicide car bomb martyred himself after he rammed into the Posh Hotel, which is a nightclub. The operation goes on,” al-Shabaab spokesperson Abdiasis Abu Musab told the news agency. The group has carried out several suicide bombings in the country targeting the government.