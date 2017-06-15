At lest eight people were killed and 30 injured after a state-run bus going from Allahabad to Jaunpur fell off a bridge into the Sai river on Wednesday, PTI reported. There were 40 passengers on board the bus.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus was on the Jaunpur-Allahabad highway around 1.30 pm when the driver lost control of the bus. The bus then broke the bridge and fell near the river bank.

The driver fled the scene after the accident, according to The Times of India. A report has been sought from the UPSRTC regional manager. The injured passengers were being treated at nearby hospital. Some of them are believed to be in critical condition, Hindustan Times reported.

“Four injured passengers were released from hospital after first aid while 26 were still undergoing treatment,” Sarvagya Ram Mishra, Jaunpur district magistrate told The Times of India.