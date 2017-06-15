Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was prepared for mid-term Assembly election. Fadnavis’ statement comes after an MP from ally Shiv Sena hinted at withdrawing support in the wake of the recent farmers’ stir. “Some people said that they will bring the government down, will withdraw support. I said we are ready for mid-term polls,” the chief minister told PTI without naming any party.

Although Maharashtra had witnessed widespread farmers’ agitation to demand loan waiver, Fadnavis said he was confident that the people of the state would support the BJP. “I am confident we will be able to form the government again,” he added. Fadnavis also cited the results of the recent local body elections in Maharashtra to point out the party’s support base. “This success was unprecedented and no other party achieved such success...So, people believe in the government,” said the chief minister.

The farmers’ strike in Maharashtra started on June 1 and had turned violent with protestors vandalising vehicles that transport milk, produce and meat to cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. However, they called off their agitation on June 11 after the state government agreed to completely waive farmer loans. The waiver will be effective immediately, said Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil.