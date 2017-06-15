Amid ongoing protests in Darjeeling over demand for a separate state, the police on Thursday raided Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung’s office, ANI reported. Besides a large amount of cash, the police also found crossbows, arrows, guns, sharp weapons and knives. Gurung was not present when the raids were conducted at his office at Padlebas near Darjeeling.

Some GJM members said those were not weapons, but their traditional equipment used in archery competitions. “They showed our traditional equipment as weapons,” GJM Assistant Secretary Binay Tamang, said, according to ANI. “That is why we need Gorkhaland – our rights, culture, heritage, traditions, nothing is respected.”

The raids triggered another indefinite strike call by the GJM in the violence-hit town. “The decision to impose an indefinite bandh in the hills has been taken by the party’s central committee,” Tamang told Hindustan Times. Normalcy was slowly returning to the tourist town as schools reopened, even though some incidents of violence were reported.

The GJM agitation started on June 7 as a protest against the Mamata Banerjee government’s decision to make Bengali a compulsory language in state-run schools, despite the chief minister’s assurance that the new rule would not be imposed in the hill districts. However, the movement soon turned into the revival of the demand for a separate state.

On Tuesday, the Centre had deployed an additional 600 paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling to assist the administration in restoring normalcy in the town. The government also sought a detailed report from the state government on the situation prevailing in Darjeeling.

Gurung had warned the tourists to leave the hills or stay back at their own risk as “anything might happen”. “The tourists must understand this. If they wish to stay back, they may do so at their own risk. I appeal to them [tourists] to leave,” he had said on Monday.