The Public Works Department of the Delhi government on Thursday fined Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party Rs 27 lakh for the unauthorised occupation of a bungalow it uses as its party office, reported PTI.

The PWD issued a notice to AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta over the continued occupation of 206, Rouse Avenue as its party office in North Delhi. The fine amounts to Rs 27,73, 802, which, officials said, is 65 times the licence fee and is bound to increase until the party vacates the premises.

Officials said Lieutenant Governor Anil Bajpai has already cancelled the allotment of the bungalow.

The civic body had issued a notice to AAP’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in April, asking him to immediately vacate the office. The PWD said that the bungalow was allotted in violation of rules.

The party had then decided to seek legal recourse against the action, saying other political parties were also allotted bungalows to use as party offices. However, the three-member Shunglu committee, formed by former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, had pointed out irregularities in allotting the office.

A policy for land allotment to state parties was approved by the AAP government in November 2015, following which the Rouse Avenue bungalow was allotted to the party in 2016. The bungalow was earlier allotted to Asim Ahmed Khan, then a Delhi minister, who was sacked over corruption charges.