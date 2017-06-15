A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court refuses to stay new cattle trade rules, issues notice to Centre: The apex court gave the government two weeks’ time to file its response. Police recover crossbows, arrows during raid at GJM chief Bimal Gurung’s office near Darjeeling: Party members said those were not weapons, but their traditional equipment used in archery competitions. PWD fines AAP Rs 27 lakh for ‘unauthorised occupation’ of a bungalow it uses as party office: The fine is 65 times the licence fee and is bound to increase until the party vacates the premises, officials said. Al-Shabaab militants attack restaurant in Somalian capital Mogadishu, take hostages: They first set off a car bomb at the entrance of a hotel nearby, in which at least nine people were killed. More women in workforce will boost global economy, says UN International Labour Organisation: The gender gap is largest in Southern Asia, the Arab States and North Africa, the report said. Demonetisation hits microfinance sector hard, says ratings company report: It estimated that the collection efficiency is down to about 75%- 80%. Eight killed, 30 injured after bus falls into river in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur: The driver is believed to have fled the scene after the accident. Maharashtra farmers’ stir: BJP ready for mid-term polls, says Devendra Fadnavis: The chief minister said he was confident that the recent agitations have not eroded the party’s support base. US and Qatar sign $12-bn deal for fighter jets amid West Asia crisis: President Donald Trump had taken credit for the country being isolated by neighbours for allegedly supporting terror activities in the region. Ramdev faces arrest for threatening to behead those who refuse to say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’: He had made the statement in Rohtak in April 2016.