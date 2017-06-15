The big news: SC issues notice to Centre on new cattle trade rules, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The police raided GJM chief Bimal Gurung’s office near Darjeeling, and the PwD fined AAP Rs 27 lakh for unauthorised occupation of a bungalow.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court refuses to stay new cattle trade rules, issues notice to Centre: The apex court gave the government two weeks’ time to file its response.
- Police recover crossbows, arrows during raid at GJM chief Bimal Gurung’s office near Darjeeling: Party members said those were not weapons, but their traditional equipment used in archery competitions.
- PWD fines AAP Rs 27 lakh for ‘unauthorised occupation’ of a bungalow it uses as party office: The fine is 65 times the licence fee and is bound to increase until the party vacates the premises, officials said.
- Al-Shabaab militants attack restaurant in Somalian capital Mogadishu, take hostages: They first set off a car bomb at the entrance of a hotel nearby, in which at least nine people were killed.
- More women in workforce will boost global economy, says UN International Labour Organisation: The gender gap is largest in Southern Asia, the Arab States and North Africa, the report said.
- Demonetisation hits microfinance sector hard, says ratings company report: It estimated that the collection efficiency is down to about 75%- 80%.
- Eight killed, 30 injured after bus falls into river in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur: The driver is believed to have fled the scene after the accident.
- Maharashtra farmers’ stir: BJP ready for mid-term polls, says Devendra Fadnavis: The chief minister said he was confident that the recent agitations have not eroded the party’s support base.
- US and Qatar sign $12-bn deal for fighter jets amid West Asia crisis: President Donald Trump had taken credit for the country being isolated by neighbours for allegedly supporting terror activities in the region.
- Ramdev faces arrest for threatening to behead those who refuse to say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’: He had made the statement in Rohtak in April 2016.