At least two people were killed and two others injured in an explosion at an ordnance factory in Pune on Thursday morning, reported IANS. The explosion occurred in the Ordnance Factory Dehu Road, which belongs to the Ministry of Defence, in Khadki area around 9.30 am.

The two deceased workers were believed to be shifting some explosive material when the blast took place. The workers have been identified as Ashok Dubal (52) and Marya Rock (48), both permanent workers of the factory, reported The Indian Express.

“The accident took place in F2 section of the factory, where explosive fuses used for initiating secondary explosives are manufactured,” said an officer. “These explosives are very sensitive and can be triggered by any small change in pressure or temperature.”

This is not the first time this year that an explosion has occurred at an ordnance factory. In March, six people were injured when a series of explosions took place at the Khamaria ordnance factory in Jabalpur.