From June 15, passengers travelling on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains can pre-order food from Domino’s Pizza, Kentucky Fried Chickenn, Sagar Ratna and other fast food chains to be delivered to their seat, reported the Hindustan Times. The food can also be ordered via phone call or SMS.

Indian Railways has tied up with food chains including Domino’s, KFC, McDonald’s and Sagar Ratna in order to provide a “delightful travelling experience” to passengers, said divisional commercial manager Rajneesh Srivastava. Passengers must book their meals two hours in advance to avail of the facility. With this, the meals provided by Railways have now become optional.

“While booking online, passengers should visit www.ecatering.irctc.co.in

Indian Railways has also partnered with Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirula’s and Pizza Hut. However, passengers travelling from Ludhiana to Delhi by Shatabdi will only be able to avail food from Domino’s, Gyan Vegetarian and a restaurant called Babbi Fish and Chicken at Ludhiana. This is because KFC and McDonald’s are yet to start delivery at stations that come under the purview of the Northern Railways’ Ferozepur division.

In June 2016, Indian Railways had conducted a 45-day trial on the Patna Rajdhani, Delhi-Mumbai August Kranti Rajdhani, Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi and Howrah-Puri Shatabdi. Under the new scheme, the payment can be made online or at the time of delivery.