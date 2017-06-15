An explosion took place at a kindergarten in East China’s Jiangsu Province on Thursday, Global Times reported. Police officials said they fear several casualties.

While officials are yet to confirm the number of casualties, purported footage of the blast showed several people, including children, lying on the floor.

Local emergency services personnel have reached at the Fengxian county establishment. Kindergartens have been a target of “revenge attacks” by rival groups in the country, AP reported.