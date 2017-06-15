A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

BSE Sensex closes 80 points down, Nifty below 9,600 for first time since May 26: The top five gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma. Civil Aviation Ministry wants GST rollout to be deferred till September 1: In a letter to the Finance Ministry, it said it wanted more time to revamp the airlines’ systems to adjust to the new tax regime. Demonetisation hits microfinance sector hard, says ratings company report: It estimated that the collection efficiency is down to about 75%- 80%. More women in workforce will boost global economy, says UN International Labour Organisation: The gender gap is largest in Southern Asia, the Arab States and North Africa, the organisation said. Rajdhani, Shatabdi passengers can now order food from Domino’s, KFC or McDonald’s: Indian Railways has also partnered with Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirula’s and Pizza Hut. Indians sent most remittance back home in 2016, says UN report: Globally, about 200 million migrants sent more than $445 million home last year, according to the ‘Sending Money Home’ study. Bajaj Auto is the latest to join companies offering pre-GST discounts: Retailers and dealers want to ensure clearance of stock before July 1.