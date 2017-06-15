The business wrap: Weak US cues pull Indian stock markets down, and six other top stories
Other headlines: The Civil Aviation Ministry asked for a delay in GST implementation, and a report said demonetisation adversely hit the microfinance sector.
A look at the headlines in the sector right now:
- BSE Sensex closes 80 points down, Nifty below 9,600 for first time since May 26: The top five gainers on the Sensex were Reliance Industries, Cipla, Wipro, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma.
- Civil Aviation Ministry wants GST rollout to be deferred till September 1: In a letter to the Finance Ministry, it said it wanted more time to revamp the airlines’ systems to adjust to the new tax regime.
- Demonetisation hits microfinance sector hard, says ratings company report: It estimated that the collection efficiency is down to about 75%- 80%.
- More women in workforce will boost global economy, says UN International Labour Organisation: The gender gap is largest in Southern Asia, the Arab States and North Africa, the organisation said.
- Rajdhani, Shatabdi passengers can now order food from Domino’s, KFC or McDonald’s: Indian Railways has also partnered with Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirula’s and Pizza Hut.
- Indians sent most remittance back home in 2016, says UN report: Globally, about 200 million migrants sent more than $445 million home last year, according to the ‘Sending Money Home’ study.
- Bajaj Auto is the latest to join companies offering pre-GST discounts: Retailers and dealers want to ensure clearance of stock before July 1.