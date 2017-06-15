Suspected militants on Thursday targeted a policeman in Kashmir’s Kulgam, ANI reported. Officials identified the victim as Shabir Ahmad Dar, who succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The victim was at home in Bogund village on a leave period, Kashmir Reader reported. Security forces are conducting counter-insurgency operation in the area.

Earlier on Thursday, armed forces conducted a search operation based on information that four armed men were spotted along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba, Times Now reported.

On June 13, multiple attacks targeting security forces across the Valley were reported. Nine Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in an incident in Pulwama alone.