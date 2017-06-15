Yoko Ono is set to receive a songwriting credit on her husband John Lennon’s classic Imagine, 46 years after it was written, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The news was announced at the annual meeting of the National Music Publishers Association in New York on Wednesday. The association’s CEO David Israelite played a video clip of Lennon saying in a 1980 interview that Imagine should be credited as a Lennon-Ono song.

“A lot of it – the lyric and the concept – came from Yoko,” Lennon said. “But those days I was a bit more selfish, a bit more macho, and I sort of omitted to mention her contribution. But it was right out of Grapefruit, her book. There’s a whole pile of pieces about ‘Imagine this’ and ‘Imagine that.”

Israelite said the process to add her credit is already under way, reported The Guardian.

The announcement caught Oko and her son Sean Oko Lennon by surprise, who were there at the ceremony to pick up the song of the century award for Imagine. Ono, who is currently fighting a flu-like sickness and had to be pushed on stage in a wheelchair, said she appreciates the song even more now due to her current illness, reported The Washington Post.