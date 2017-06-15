The Indian Army killed a villager in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, PTI reported. Thingtu Ngemu, 35, was shot dead when the troopers of 21 Para (special forces) were carrying out a counter-insurgency operation in the district bordering Myanmar, NDTV reported.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Army called it a case of “mistaken identity”, according to NDTV.

“The Army troops had laid an ambush in this particular area based on hard intelligence with regards to movement of a group of hardcore terrorists. It was during this time the individual who has got killed, came into the ambush and on being challenged he made very suspicious movements and rushed towards the ambush party, which forced them to open controlled fire resulting in the individual suffering fatal injury. It is a case of mistaken identity.” — Indian Army

The Army has intensified counter-insurgency operations in the area since it is a transit route for both United Liberation Front of Assam and National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) militants. On Thursday morning, three Assam Rifles personnel were injured in an IED blast near their post at Kasom Khullen in Ukhrul district, reported Hindustan Times.