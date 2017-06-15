Seeking a ban on the sale of Kamasutra books and obscene figurines inside the premises of the Khajuraho temple, members of the Bajrang Sena approached the Chhatarpur police on Tuesday, Hindustan Times reported. Located in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district, the temple is a United Nations World Heritage site. Among the things it is famous for are erotic sculptures on its outside walls.

Members of the right-wing group reportedly submitted a memorandum of their demands to Israr Mansouri, the sub-divisional officer of police in Khajuraho, claiming the sale of such items was against India’s culture and tradition. The activists want a ban on sale of the books and “obscene” figurines inside the temple premises, especially at the tourist canteen, added the report.

“Such things are readily available inside the temple premises under the very nose of ASI and tourism department officials. Such things affect the image of Indian culture and traditions in the eyes of the foreigners,” said Jyoti Agarwal, the group’s Khajuraho unit president.

Mansouri said further action will be taken after consulting officials of the Archeological Survey of India and the tourism department.

Agarwal added there was no need to advertise the sculptures now as they were built in ancient times. “Whatever has been depicted can’t be allowed to happen here now. What sort of moral values are we passing on to our younger generation? These temples have religious significance. There is a Shiva temple here. How can you allow Kamasutra to be sold in the sacred premises,” she said.