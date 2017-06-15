The big news: At least 7 killed in China kindergarten blast, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Indian cricket team is fighting to retain its Champions Trophy title, and the SC refused to stay the Centre’s new cattle slaughter rules.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Seven dead in explosion at China’s Jiangsu province kindergarten, says state media: Officials have not confirmed details, but purported footage of the blast showed several people, including children, lying on the ground.
- India is 172/1 after 26 overs in Champions Trophy cricket match against Bangladesh: India is trying to defend it title in the summit clash.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay new cattle trade rules, issues notice to Centre: The apex court gave the government two weeks’ time to file its response.
- London fire toll rises to 17, authorities fear there may be no more survivors in the building: Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the matter.
- Indian Army kills villager in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it a case of ‘mistaken identity’: An Army spokesperson said that the victim had made ‘suspicious movements’ and rushed towards the jawans before he was killed.
- Civil Aviation Ministry wants GST rollout to be deferred till September 1: In a letter to the Finance Ministry, it said it wanted more time to revamp the airlines’ systems to adjust to the new tax regime.
- Reliance Industries, BP announce Rs 40,000-crore investment in jointly-owned Krishna-Godavari block: Mukesh Ambani and BP chief Bob Dudley said their firms will also explore ways to develop differentiated fuels and mobility.
- Donald Trump to be investigated for ‘obstruction of justice’ as part of Russia inquiry: Trump had received private assurances from sacked FBI Director James Comey that he was not being investigated for alleged Russian meddling in the US polls.
- TDP legislator Diwakar Reddy throws tantrum at Visakhapatnam airport after arriving late for his flight: The Union Aviation Minister was in the VVIP lounge of the airport when the incident occurred, but he declined Reddy’s request for help.
- Bajrang Sena wants Kamasutra books, ‘obscene’ figurines banned at Khajuraho temple, says report: One of the things Unesco World Heritage Site is famous for are the erotic sculptures on its walls.