A look at the headlines right now:

Seven dead in explosion at China’s Jiangsu province kindergarten, says state media: Officials have not confirmed details, but purported footage of the blast showed several people, including children, lying on the ground. India is 172/1 after 26 overs in Champions Trophy cricket match against Bangladesh: India is trying to defend it title in the summit clash. Supreme Court refuses to stay new cattle trade rules, issues notice to Centre: The apex court gave the government two weeks’ time to file its response. London fire toll rises to 17, authorities fear there may be no more survivors in the building: Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the matter. Indian Army kills villager in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it a case of ‘mistaken identity’: An Army spokesperson said that the victim had made ‘suspicious movements’ and rushed towards the jawans before he was killed. Civil Aviation Ministry wants GST rollout to be deferred till September 1: In a letter to the Finance Ministry, it said it wanted more time to revamp the airlines’ systems to adjust to the new tax regime. Reliance Industries, BP announce Rs 40,000-crore investment in jointly-owned Krishna-Godavari block: Mukesh Ambani and BP chief Bob Dudley said their firms will also explore ways to develop differentiated fuels and mobility. Donald Trump to be investigated for ‘obstruction of justice’ as part of Russia inquiry: Trump had received private assurances from sacked FBI Director James Comey that he was not being investigated for alleged Russian meddling in the US polls. TDP legislator Diwakar Reddy throws tantrum at Visakhapatnam airport after arriving late for his flight: The Union Aviation Minister was in the VVIP lounge of the airport when the incident occurred, but he declined Reddy’s request for help. Bajrang Sena wants Kamasutra books, ‘obscene’ figurines banned at Khajuraho temple, says report: One of the things Unesco World Heritage Site is famous for are the erotic sculptures on its walls.