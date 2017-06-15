Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s government on Thursday said it was dissolving the Shia and Sunni Waqf boards in the state, citing corruption charges against the bodies, PTI reported.

Minister of State for Waqf Mohsin Raza told reporters that the chief minister had agreed to the dissolution after considering all legal options. The Central Waqf Council’s fact-finding committee had recommended the dissolution after conducting an investigation into the corruption claims.

A Central Waqf Council investigation into the operations of the boards had found several discrepancies in their accounts and operations. Shia Waqf Board chairperson Wasim Rizvi and former Samajwadi Party Minister Azam Khan were accused of misuse of power. The panel alleged that Khan had illegally acquired properties using his power on the board. The former minister was also accused of siphoning board funds to his Maulana Johar Ali Education Trust.

The Central Waqf Council’s fact-finding committee had indicted Khan of corruption, mismanagement and misuse of office. Khan has denied the charges.