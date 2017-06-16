A look at the headlines right now:

Centre sends more paramilitary personnel as unrest intensifies in Darjeeling: The government has also called a tripartite meeting on June 19. US declares Karnataka-born alleged Islamic State operative a global terrorist: Mohammad Shafi Armar is believed to be close to the militant group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. India, Russia reject Pakistan’s claim of mediation offer made by Vladimir Putin: Islamabad on Thursday had said that they had made high-level contact with Moscow. TDP legislator Diwakar Reddy throws tantrum at Visakhapatnam airport after arriving late for his flight: The Union Aviation Minister was in the VVIP lounge of the airport when the incident occurred, but he declined Reddy’s request for help. Seven dead in explosion at China’s Jiangsu province kindergarten, says state media: Officials have not confirmed details, but purported footage of the blast showed several people, including children, lying on the ground. India wins Champions Trophy semi-final by nine wickets against Bangladesh: The Indian team will now try to defend their title in the final match against Pakistan. Supreme Court refuses to stay new cattle trade rules, issues notice to Centre: The apex court gave the government two weeks’ time to file its response. London fire toll rises to 17, authorities fear there may be no more survivors in the building: Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the matter. Indian Army kills villager in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it a case of ‘mistaken identity’: An Army spokesperson said that the victim had made ‘suspicious movements’ and rushed towards the jawans before he was killed. Civil Aviation Ministry wants GST rollout to be deferred till September 1: In a letter to the Finance Ministry, it said it wanted more time to revamp the airlines’ systems to adjust to the new tax regime.