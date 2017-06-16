The big news: Centre sends more forces to Darjeeling as unrest intensifies, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The US declared Karnataka-born alleged IS man a global terrorist, and India and Russia rejected Pakistan’s claim of mediation offer by Putin.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre sends more paramilitary personnel as unrest intensifies in Darjeeling: The government has also called a tripartite meeting on June 19.
- US declares Karnataka-born alleged Islamic State operative a global terrorist: Mohammad Shafi Armar is believed to be close to the militant group chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
- India, Russia reject Pakistan’s claim of mediation offer made by Vladimir Putin: Islamabad on Thursday had said that they had made high-level contact with Moscow.
- TDP legislator Diwakar Reddy throws tantrum at Visakhapatnam airport after arriving late for his flight: The Union Aviation Minister was in the VVIP lounge of the airport when the incident occurred, but he declined Reddy’s request for help.
- Seven dead in explosion at China’s Jiangsu province kindergarten, says state media: Officials have not confirmed details, but purported footage of the blast showed several people, including children, lying on the ground.
- India wins Champions Trophy semi-final by nine wickets against Bangladesh: The Indian team will now try to defend their title in the final match against Pakistan.
- Supreme Court refuses to stay new cattle trade rules, issues notice to Centre: The apex court gave the government two weeks’ time to file its response.
- London fire toll rises to 17, authorities fear there may be no more survivors in the building: Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered a full public inquiry into the matter.
- Indian Army kills villager in Arunachal Pradesh, calls it a case of ‘mistaken identity’: An Army spokesperson said that the victim had made ‘suspicious movements’ and rushed towards the jawans before he was killed.
- Civil Aviation Ministry wants GST rollout to be deferred till September 1: In a letter to the Finance Ministry, it said it wanted more time to revamp the airlines’ systems to adjust to the new tax regime.